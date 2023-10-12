Three held in Goa for illegal betting on India-Afghanistan World Cup match

Panaji, Oct 12 Three persons have been arrested for allegedly carrying out illegal betting on the World Cup match between India and Afghanistan, Goa Police said on Thursday.

The arrests were made on Wednesday night. Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Nidhin Valsan informed that a raid was conducted on a private bungalow and booked three persons for carrying out illegal cricket betting on the World Cup match between India and Afghanistan.

Accused persons were identified as Shankar N.,46; Rupesh P., 34; andR. Kumar, 32; all natives of Karnataka.

"We had received reliable information that some persons were operating illegal cricket betting at a bungalow at Pilerne, Bardez - Goa.Accordingly a raiding team was formed and search was conducted during which mobile phones, laptop, wifi router and other articles worth Rs 1,00,000/- were seized from the accused persons," he said.

He said that all accused persons were arrested under sections 3 & 4 of Goa Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act.

