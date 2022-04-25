Three held in Khejuri bomb blast case

New Delhi, April 25 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the Khejuri bomb blast case.

The accused have been identified as Saidul Ali Khan, Sk Arif Billa and Samar Shankar Mandal, all residents of East Medinipur district, West Bengal. The case pertains to a bomb explosion in the house of another accused, Kankan Karan, in which one person was killed after a bomb they were allegedly manufacturing exploded.

"Due to the explosion, accused Kankan Karan was severely injured and one Anup Das was also injured who later succumbed to his injuries," the agency said.

The case was initially registered by the local police on January 4 this year and later transferred to the NIA on February 25.

According to the NIA, the probe revealed that the three arrested persons were part of a criminal conspiracy for making bombs to terrorise the general public.

