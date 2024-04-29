Three injured as Jaguar crashes into vehicles in Delhi Cantonment, accused held

New Delhi, April 29 Three people were injured after a rash and recklessly driven Jaguar car lost control and hit three vehicles in Delhi Cantonment area in the early hours of Sunday, police said, adding that they have arrested the accused, who fled the spot after the incident.

The 23-year-old accused, identified as Saurabh Pahwa, is a BBA final year student and a resident of Delhi's Saraswati Vihar. His father is a property dealer.

Sharing the details, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said that a police control room (PCR) call was received at 4:55 a.m. on Sunday regarding the accident of three vehicles and three persons injured.

Upon reaching the spot, the police team found that the injured had been shifted to some unknown hospitals.

"Medico-legal case reports of injured cab driver identified as Harjeet Singh, a resident of Shakarpur, and other two persons in the cab were received at 8.32 a.m. from AIIMS," said the DCP.

"The Jaguar is registered in the name of Sushil Pahwa," said the DCP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor