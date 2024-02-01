Three injured during clashes in Bihar

Patna, Feb 1 Three persons were injured during cross firing between two groups in Bihar’s Khagaria district on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Aguwani village. The injured have been admitted to Sadar hospital Khagaria. One of the injured is said to be critical.

“The firing took place between Pushpender Singh and Muntun Singh. Both of them are relatives and live adjoining to each other in Aguwani. They had a dispute over property for the last three to four years,” SHO Parbatta police station said.

He said that both the cousin brothers have been in a fight in the past as well.

“The quarrel between the two started on Thursday and took an ugly turn after both sides opened fire on each other. Three persons were injured in the clash,” he said.

