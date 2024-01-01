Three killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada, Jan 1 Three youth were killed in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district on Monday.

The accident occurred when a SUV hit a motorbike on which the three youth were riding.

According to police, the accident occurred near Chetticherla in Bestavaripeta mandal.

The youth were on their way to have tea near toll plaza when a Bolero vehicle coming from opposite direction rammed into their vehicle.

The trio died on the spot. They have been identified as Pavan, Srinivas and Rahul, all aged 21.

The motorbike caught fire due to petrol leak from the tank after it collided with the vehicle.

Police shifted the bodies for autopsy and took up investigation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor