Three Labourers Injured in Explosion at Scan Energy Company in Telangana's Rangareddy District

Three people were injured in an explosion that took place in a scan energy company in Telangana’s Kondurg, Rangareddy district. All the injured were shifted to Shivram Nagar Hospital in Shadnagar. According to Kondurg Police, a case will be registered in the incident. Their condition is said to be stable The reason for the blast is still unknown. An envelope of black smoke was seen billowing out of the factory in videos which soon went viral.

Meanwhile, A fire incident occurred in Hyderabad's Shakepet area, resulting in shops on the footpath catching fire. The blaze reportedly originated in a welding shop before quickly spreading to neighboring shops in the vicinity. Upon receiving the alert, firefighters swiftly responded to the scene to combat the flames and prevent further escalation of the fire.



