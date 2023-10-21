Three members of a family commit suicide in Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 21 In a shocking incident, three members of the same family allegedly committed suicide in West Bengal's West Burdwan district, police said.

The incident occurred on Friday night in Barakar Nalipara area under the Kulti Police Station.

The victims were identified as Sudipto Roy (66) , his wife Sweta Roy (53) and their son Agnishankar Roy (29).

The police said that a suicide note has been recovered in which they did not blame anyone for their decision to take the drastic step.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a probe has also been launched into the incident.

As per initial clues secured by the investigating official, financial problems might have been the reason.

Citing locals, sources said that pressure from recovery agents from a public sector bank could be the reasons behind the suicide.

The locals informed the police that Agnishankar Roy was the sole earning member of the family and he used to make money mainly through private tuitions.

Recently, in order to improve the financial condition of the family, he decided to start his own business and took a loan from the bank.

However, neither his business venture was successful nor he was able to pay back the loan, following which the family was under tremendous pressure.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death.

