Three minors drown to death in Delhi's Munak canal

New Delhi, April 18 In a tragic incident, three minor boys drowned in Munak canal near the Haiderpur water treatment plant in Delhi on Wednesday, police said.

The three boys had gone to the canal to take a bath.

"Police personnel, along with teams from the Fire Brigade and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority went to the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) GS Sidhu said.

A rescue operation ensued, leading to the recovery of the bodies of three boys from the canal.

"The unconscious boys were rushed to Dr. BSA Hospital in Rohini, where doctors declared them brought dead. Their bodies were then transferred to the mortuary for post-mortem," the DCP said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the minors were residents of Bhalswa Dairy.

"They had entered the canal to bathe. Further investigation into the incident is ongoing," the DCP added.

