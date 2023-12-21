Three More Congress MPs Suspended from Lok Sabha; Total Parliament Suspensions Reach 146

Earlier,49 Opposition MPs, including Supriya Sule, Shashi Tharoor, and Amol Kolhe, were suspended. Recently, on Thursday, Congress MPs Deepak Baij, Nakul Nath, and Dk Suresh faced suspension from the Lok Sabha. With these recent suspensions, the total number of suspended MPs has now reached 146. This Suspension was done for causing disruptions to be functioning both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and raising slogans while demanding a statement from union home minister Amit Shah on the December.

Previously, the new Parliament made history by suspending 33 members from the Lok Sabha and 45 members from the Rajya Sabha in a single day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had emphasized the importance of adhering to strict rules in the new Parliament, and this wave of suspensions is viewed in line with that commitment. It's worth noting that a few days ago, 14 members had also faced suspension. Parliament witnessed a loud commotion on Monday as opposition members became assertive in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha over the issue of aggressive behavior.

Meanwhile, after the suspension, Parliament has recently approved the Telecommunications Bill, 2023. This legislation grants the government the authority to temporarily assume control of telecommunications services in the name of national security. Additionally, it introduces an alternative non-auction method for the allocation of satellite spectrum.