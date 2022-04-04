Three more held in multi-crore Chinese loan app fraud

New Delhi, April 4 The IFSO unit of Delhi Police has arrested three more persons in connection with the multi-crore Chinese loan application fraud and extortion racket, taking the total number of arrestees till now to 11, an official said on Monday.

The racketeers were allegedly duping innocent people in the name of providing loan and extorting money from the people on the pretext of repaying the loan amount.

The three arrested persons have been identified as Harpreet Singh and Pankaj, both residents of Uttam Nagar, and Jitender, a resident of Kapashera village.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO), K.P.S. Malhotra, told that during interrogation, it was revealed that Harpreet Singh and Pankaj were the key persons for maintaining the recovery group.

Harpreet and Pankaj were acting as managers of the loan recovery group. Through technical surveillance, the hideouts of Harpreet and Pankaj were identified in Haridwar, Malhotra said.

During interrogation, they disclosed that they were directly receiving instructions from two Chinese nationals, namely Akira and Amy.

During interrogation of the persons arrested earlier, it was revealed that they were receiving SIM cards for calling the victims from Jitender, who after his arrest revealed that he received the SIM cards or WhatsApp numbers from another person who is yet to be arrested.

The case came to light after a woman lodged a complaint with the IFSO unit of the Special Cell, alleging that she was being abused and threatened by some unknown persons who were sending her morphed and vulgar photographs to her family members, friends and relatives through social media.

"The complainant had taken a loan from a loan app namely Cash Advance (Danakredit); she repaid the same in time. But after repaying the said amount, she started getting threat calls and messages on WhatsApp from Cash Advance employees," Malhotra said.

It was further observed by the complainant that the alleged scamsters were using the profile picture of a 'senior police officer'.

