West Bengal Blast: Three School Kids Severely Injured in Explosion in Gangarampur

Kolkata, March 25: Three school-going children got severely injured on Monday afternoon, following an explosion at Gangarampur in Dakshin Dinajpur district in the northern outskirts of Kolkata. The reason for the explosion is yet to be confirmed by the police. However, local police sources said that from the nature of injuries of the three children, it seems that the mishap was caused by explosion of battery or crude bombs.

The three children were first admitted at Gangarampur Super Specialty Hospital. However, one of them had to be shifted to Malda Medical College & Hospital as his condition deteriorated. The other two are undergoing treatment at the hospital at Gangarampur.

The local Lok Sabha member and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar said that the police should investigate impartially and unearth the reason behind the explosion.

“I was told that the kids sustained injury as an explosion took place at the spot they were playing. However, it is up to the police to reveal the truth behind the explosion,” Majumdar said. Eyewitnesses have told local cops that they spotted the children playing with an item which apparently looked like a battery.

Investigation in the matter is underway.

