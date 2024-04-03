Three SL convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from special camp, fly back home

Chennai, April 3 Three Sri Lankan Nationals, who were convicted in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and later released from a special camp in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchi, have flown back to Sri Lanka, said officials on Wednesday.

The released former convicts -- Murugan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar -- were released Tuesday night after the documents of final clearance were released from the Union Home Ministry for sending them back to Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan authorities had also provided all the travel documents to the three.

The three were among the four Sri Lankan nationals lodged in the Special Camp near the Tiruchi Central Prison at Tiruchi since November 12, 2022, after the Supreme Court ordered their release.

The fourth convict, who was released and lodged in the special camp, was Santhan alias T.Suthenthirarajah.

Santhan, who was released a few weeks ago from the Special Camp, died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on February 21 due to kidney failure. He was also to fly back to Colombo to be on the side of his ailing mother. However, he fell ill and passed away.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor