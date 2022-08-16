Three youths killed after being hit by train in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 16 Three youths, who had gone out to enjoy the holiday on Independence Day, died after being hit by a train in Gurugram district, police said.

The incident took place on Monday when the Rewari-Delhi diesel multiple unit (DMU) train ran over three youths while going from Garhi to Pataudi in Gurugram district.

According to the police, the incident took place when the victims reached the other track to avoid the train coming from one side.

All three died on the spot. As soon as the information was received, the Government Railway Police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

The deceased have been identified as Faizan Ahmed, Adil and Sahul. All three were residents of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and used to work as carpenters.

According to the police, when the three reached the railway track, the passenger train from Delhi was moving towards Rewari and to avoid it they went on the down track.

The victims did not pay attention to the Rewari-Delhi DMU coming on the down track and all three died after being hit by the train.

