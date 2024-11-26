Thrissur Accident: 5 Killed, Several Injured as Lorry Runs Over People Sleeping on Roadside in Triprayar

At least five people were killed and several others injured when a lorry ran over people sleeping on the roadside in Nattika, Triprayar, on Tuesday morning in Thrissur. The incident occurred around 4:00 a.m. near JK Cinemas, when the lorry, carrying timber from Kannur, lost control, veered off the national highway, broke through a divider, and struck the victims.

The injured victims have been transported to Thrissur Medical College for treatment. Preliminary investigations indicate that the lorry driver fell asleep at the wheel, leading to the tragic accident. The deceased have been identified as Kaliyappan (50), Jeevan (4), Nagamma (39), and Bangazi (20), all vagrants from outside the state. The identity of the second deceased child is yet to be confirmed.

According to a report by Mathrubhumi, Kodungallur DySP V.K. Raju and Valapad SHO M.K. Ramesh arrived at the scene of the accident. The police have arrested Alex (33) and Jose (54), both residents of Kannur, in connection with the incident. The Valapad police are currently investigating the matter.

