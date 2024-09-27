Thrissur ATM Robbery: One Robber Killed, Two Police Personnel Injured in Encounter; Thief Gang Caught in Container Truck in Tamil Nadu (Watch Video)

One robber killed another was injured in an encounter with Tamil Nadu police in Namakkal area on Friday, September 27, while they were on the run after a heist of three ATMs in Kerala's Thrissur. Two police personnel were also injured during the gunfight with robbers.

Kumarapalayam Police Inspector Thavamani and Pallipalayam Police Assistant Inspector Ranjith, who were injured in the encounter, are currently undergoing treatment at Pallipalayam Government Hospital. Namakkal police said that they stopped a container truck in which the gang wanted in an ATM robbery in Thrissur.

Car Inside Container Used in Thrissur ATM Heist

#BREAKING Same white color car which used in Kerala Thrissur ATM ROBBERY: Thrissur SP Elango pic.twitter.com/xKXJ3zQ0cZ — Mahalingam Ponnusamy (@mahajournalist) September 27, 2024

"We have the accused in our custody. Procedures are underway," a top police official with Namakkal police said. The arrested suspects will be brought to Thrissur after completing legal formalities in Tamil Nadu.

The gunfight broke out when the robber's gang were trying to escape from the container truck. The police also found a four-wheeler inside the container, which was used in an ATM heist. The gang's modus operandi has been found to be similar to a previous case recorded in Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu, involving the accused hailing from Rajasthan.

Namakkal, Tamil Nadu: A six-member gang looted over Rs 65 lakh from three SBI ATMs in Thrissur, Kerala. They were caught in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, after opening fire on police, resulting in one robber's death and injuries to others. The gang, from Haryana, hid their getaway car in… pic.twitter.com/4AraytJKsQ — IANS (@ians_india) September 27, 2024

They operated using a container truck to target ATM kiosks. The gang also used a gas cutter to break open the ATMs, and in some cases, they fled the scene with the machine itself and later broke it open in a secluded place. The gang was wanted for ATM robberies in Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad. Namakkal police said that more details would be available only after detailed questioning.