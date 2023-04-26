"Thrissur is cultural capital of Kerala": PM Modi

New Delhi [India], April 26 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a programme of Sree Seetharama Swamy Temple in Thrissur via video conferencing on Tuesday, acknowledged its status as the cultural capital of Kerala where culture, tradition and arts thrive along with spirituality, philosophy and festivals.

During his address, PM Modi greeted everyone on the auspicious occasion of the Thrissur Pooram Festival.

He said Thrissur is keeping its heritage and identity alive and Sree Seetharama Swamy Temple is working as a vibrant centre in this direction.

Prime Minister Modi conveyed his happiness on the expansion of the temple, noting that a gold-plated sanctum sanctorum (Garbha Grih) is being dedicated to Lord Sree Seetharama, Lord Ayyappa and Lord Shiva. He also praised the installation of a 55-foot-long Lord Hanuman statue and greeted everyone on Kumbhabhishekam.

Lauding the contribution of the Kalyan family and TS Kalyanraman and recalling his earlier meeting and discussion about the temple, Prime Minister Modi expressed the spiritual joy he felt on the occasion.

He remarked that Thrissur and Sree Seetharama Swamy Temple are not only the pinnacle of faith but also reflect the consciousness and soul of India.

"India's soul has been proclaiming its immortality in the form of Sree Seetharama Swamy and Bhagwan Ayyappa. These temples from those times declare that the idea of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' is immortal, going back thousands of years. Today, in the golden age of independence, we are taking this idea forward by taking a pledge to be proud of our heritage," PM Modi said.

"Our temples and pilgrimages have been symbols of the values and prosperity of our society for centuries," he said, expressing delight at how Sree Seetharama Swamy Temple was preserving the grandeur and splendour of ancient India.

Highlighting the many public welfare programmes that are run through this temple, Prime Minister Modi said a system is in place where the resources received from the society are returned as service.

He urged the temple committee to add more resolutions of the country to these efforts, be it Shri Anna Abhiyan, Swachhta Abhiyan or public awareness towards natural farming.

Concluding his address, PM Modi said with blessings of Shri Sree Seetharama Swamy, the country will realise all its goals.

