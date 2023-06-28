Thunderstorm with light intensity rain likely to occur over Delhi, adjoining areas

New Delhi [India], June 28 : Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) Delhi has predicted "Thunderstorm with light to moderate" intensity rains in some parts of Delhi and its adjoining area during the next two hours.

IMD on Wednesday said, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi (Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport, Ayanagar, Deramandi), NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Ballabhgarh) Nuh (Haryana) Kithor, Garhmukteshwar (U.P.) Tizara (Rajasthan).

"Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining area of Khurja, Gabhana, Jattari (U.P.) Alwar, Nagar, Nadbai (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," said IMD.

Earlier, heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi on Tuesday as monsoon has impacted almost the entire country except for some parts of Northwest India, said IMD. India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Soma Sen on Tuesday said that the monsoon is active currently with its rapid advancement during the last four to five days.

Leaving some parts of northwest India, the monsoon has impacted almost the entire country. The monsoon has covered the entire Gujarat and south-east Rajasthan. In the next two days, it is expected that south Punjab, Haryana and the remaining parts of Rajasthan will also receive rain, Soma Sen added.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi spoke toabout the preparations made by the MCD for the monsoon. "In the last 15 days, we have held meetings 2-3 times not only with MCD officers but also inter-departmental. We called officers from PWD, DDA, Delhi Jal Board, Railways and Metro. We discussed all the preparations that should be made. They have been instructed that instead of blaming each other, it will be better if all the officers coordinate and work to prepare Delhi for monsoon," she said.

