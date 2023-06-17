Thunderstorms, light intensity rainfall likely to occur in parts of Delhi NCR

New Delhi [India], June 17 : Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) on Thursday predicted thunderstorms with light-intensity rain in Delhi-NCR.

"Thunderstorm with light intensity rain NCR ( Manesar) Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Nandgaon, Barsana, Jalesar, Sadabad (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Deeg (Rajasthan)," RWFC tweeted.

Additionally, it predicted the light intensity rain or drizzle for some areas including NCR ( Loni Dehat, Greater Noida), Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Jattari (U.P.), \Kotputli, and Viratnagar (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours.

"Light intensity rain/drizzle NCR ( Loni Dehat, Greater Noida) Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gannaur, Sonipat, Loharu, Mahendargarh, Narnaul (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Kandhla, Baraut, Bagpat, Khekra, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Jattari (U.P.) Sadulpur, Pilani, Jhunjunu, Kotputli, and Viratnagar (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours," it added.

RWFC provides weather forecasts for North-West India along with Delhi-NCR regions.

