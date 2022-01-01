Tibet issue must be resolved, says Ramdas Athawale

Reacting to China's objection to Indian MPs attending a dinner reception hosted by the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment of India Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said that the Tibet issue must be resolved and Tibetans should not suffer.

Dalai Lama came to India in 1949 and he should get justice, he added.

"China may have some objections but I feel that the Tibet issue must be resolved. Dalai Lama came to India in 1949 and he should get justice. Tibet people should not suffer. Our Foreign Affairs Minister will reply to China's letter, "Athawale told ANI.

Earlier on Friday, the Chinese Embassy in Delhi has expressed "concern" over the participation of a group of Parliamentarians attending a dinner reception hosted by the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile and hoped that they would "refrain from providing support to the 'Tibetan independence' forces".

Last week, a group of Members of Parliament, including Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sujeet Kumar, BJP's Maneka Gandhi, Congress MPs Jairam Ramesh and Manish Tewari, attended a dinner reception hosted by the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile.

Reacting to it Tenzin Lekshay, the spokesperson of the Tibetan government-in-exile, slammed China, saying that "India's constant solidarity for Tibet makes China uneasy."

The 1959 Tibetan uprising saw violent clashes between Tibetan residents and Chinese forces. The 14th Dalai Lama fled to neighbouring India after the failed uprising against Chinese rule. The Dalai Lama, the supreme Tibetan Buddhist leader, established a government-in-exile in India.

Since becoming China's President in 2013 Xi Jinping pursued an aggressive policy on Tibet and reports of human rights violations have repeatedly surfaced.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor