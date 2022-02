Tibetan govt-in-exile inaugurates museum in Dharamshala

President of Tibetan government-in-exile Penpa Tsering on Wednesday inaugurated a new Tibet museum in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala that will be focused on the political side of the Tibetan struggle.

The museum was inaugurated under the department of Information and International Relations, Central Tibetan Administration.

Tsering said, "It is time for people to get the opportunity to see the history of Tibet and the struggle of the Tibetan people."

"The museum will focus on the struggle of the Tibetan people, hospitality granted by the Indian and the other governments around the world who supports the Tibetan cause," he said.

People can come here and listen to stories of Tibetan's struggles, he added.

"We are planning to develop a virtual guide, will create it in different languages of India so that anybody who comes here can listen to the stories of Tibetans in their own language," Sikyong said.

