Tiger Attack in Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmer Out To Inspect Field Killed by Big Cat; Man's Mutilated Body Found

A 45-year-old man was found dead with his body parts torn and partially eaten by a tiger in Uttar Pradesh’s in Lakhimpur Kheri district. The district is currently reeling under terror as tigers and leopards have strayed out of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, causing panic in around 50 villages surrounding the forest. Rajesh Kumar, a farmer from Imlia village in the district, was attacked by a tiger while collecting fodder for his livestock. The tiger killed him and mutilated his body before partially eating it. His body was later recovered from a sugarcane field.

Following Rajesh Kumar’s death, forest department officials have set up cages with goats as bait to capture the tiger. The officials and staff have also started combing operations in the area.

Meanwhile, angry villagers, particularly women, blocked the highway connecting Gola and Mohammadi in protest.The victim's son recounted the horrific incident, stating, "We went to cut grass around 4 PM. My father told me to go ahead while he finished cutting the grass. When he didn't return by 5 PM, we tried calling him, but he didn't answer. We went looking for him and found nothing initially. Later, my mother and I found bloodstains and realised a tiger had mauled him”.

Rajesh Kumar's wife, Rajkumari Devi, tearfully described finding her husband's remains: "The tiger killed my husband. We searched the sugarcane field and found his head and body separately."Upon learning of the tragic incident, BJP MLA Aman Giri from the Gola Assembly seat visited the site. He described the incident as "unimaginable and tragic" and assured the grieving family of the community's full support.

"The whole village stands with the family like one of their own. The education of the victim’s daughter is now our responsibility. The entire administration, including the Forest Department and other organizations, are standing with the family in their time of grief," said Giri. He also announced immediate financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for the last rites and Rs 5 lakh as compensation for the family.

Uttar Pradesh Forest Minister Arun Kumar also visited the site after learning of the farmer's death due to the tiger attack. He instructed officials to drive the tiger back into the forest as soon as possible.Speaking on the matter, Kumar said, "We have seen the situation today. Yesterday, there was a death, and I have directed the officials to take all preventive measures. Cages and drone cameras should be set up to track the tiger. People should avoid going near sugarcane fields alone or at night to ensure their safety, and awareness should be raised among the locals to remain cautious."



