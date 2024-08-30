Tiger Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Forest Department on High Alert After Big Cat Kills Villager in Lakhimpur Kheri; 4 Deaths in a Month

A team from the forest department in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district is on alert after a person was allegedly killed in a tiger attack in Imaliya village. According to the police, authorities have installed four cages and CCTV cameras at different locations.

"On August 27, one person died in an alleged tiger attack... We have installed 4 cages at different locations. We have also installed 24 cameras. The tiger has not been located in the nearby 3 to 4 villages," said DFO Sanjay Biswal.

A 45-year-old man was found dead with his body parts torn and partially eaten by a tiger in the district. The village in the district is currently under fear of tiger and leopard attacks, causing panic in around 50 villages surrounding the forest.

Rajesh Kumar, a farmer from Imlia village in the district, was attacked by a tiger while collecting fodder for his livestock. The tiger killed him and mutilated his body before partially eating it. His body was later recovered from a sugarcane field. Since the beginning of August 2024, four people have been killed and several others injured in tiger attacks.