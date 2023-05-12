Tiger dies at Kaziranga National Park

Guwahati, May 12 A Royal Bengal tiger has died in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, officials said on Friday.

According to the forest department, the carcass of the tiger with multiple injury marks was found floating in the Mora Diphlu river at Kohora Range of the park.

The divisional forest officer of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Ramesh Gogoi, told , "It was an adult female tiger. We are anticipating that the tiger succumbed to the several injuries it sustained due to a fight with other tigers. However, as of now, the exact reason for her death is still to be ascertained."

As per the 2018 Census, there were 135 tigers in the Kaziranga National Park. The density of tiger population is also high here.

According to a senior forest officer, the tiger numbers have definitely increased in Kaziranga, the data for which will be released sometime in June.

