Tiger mauls farmer to death near Dudhwa Reserve

Lakhimpur Kheri, May 23 A farmer was mauled to death by a tiger near the buffer forest area of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) in Uttar Pradesh.

Mahesh Kumar, 30, was working in a cane field in Majhra Purab village adjacent to the Singahi range, when a tigress came out of the bushes and suddenly pounced on him.

The big cat dragged him inside the forest and later officials found his partially eaten body.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

The same tigress is believed to have killed four people from the same village since October 2021.

Field director DTR Sanjay Pathak said: "We are trying to find out whether the incident was reported outside the forest area or inside. The locals have been warned to stay away from the forest area but they still enter the forest."

