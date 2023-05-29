Tihar inmate injured after attacked by group of other prisoners

New Delhi, May 29 An under trial prisoner in Delhi's Tihar prison was injured after a group of inmates attacked him with a handmade weapon on Monday afternoon, an official said

According to a senior prison official, at around 12.40 p.m. at Central Jail no 1's Ward No 2), a few inmates attacked Rahul alias Pawan with an improvised knife, handmade 'sua' and tile, resulting in injury to the inmate.

One attacker, identified as Alok alias Vishal, had inflicted a self-injury subsequent to the incident, the official said.

"The jail staff and Quick Response Team intervened and the inmates involved in the incident were separated immediately," said the official.

After primary medical aid at the jail dispensary, both the injured inmates were moved to the DDU Hospital for further medical treatment.

