Tihar Jail prisoner stabbed to death by another inmate

New Delhi, May 3 A 29-year-old prisoner was stabbed to death by another inmate inside Delhi's Tihar Jail, officials said on Friday.

The deceased inmate, who worked as a 'sewadar', was allegedly attacked inside Jail Number 3 after a dispute over food.

He was identified as Deepak (29), a resident of Shakurpur, who was lodged in prison in a robbery-cum-murder case.

Sharing the details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said that the Hari Nagar police station on Friday received information from DDU Hospital that undertrial prisoner Deepak had been brought dead.

“He had sustained one stab injury in the chest. Deepak was lodged in Central Jail-3, Tihar Prison. An information regarding the same has been given to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (West) for appointing a MM (Metropolitan Magistrate), West Tis Hazari Court, for conducting proceedings under section 176 CrPC,” said the DCP.

The DCP further said that it was learnt that the deceased was attacked by a fellow inmate with a sharp metal object.

“The accused identified as Abdul Bashir Akhondzada (44), a citizen of Afghanistan, is lodged in an attempt to murder case registered at Lajpat Nagar police station," he said.

The DCP further said that the incident took place at around 12:30 p.m. and no gang angle has come to notice in this.

"As per the information received, some altercation has taken place between the accused and the deceased in the morning over food," he added.

