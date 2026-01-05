Time has come for India’s role, influence to be further strengthened at UN: British MP Bob Blackman in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jan 5 British Member of Parliament and Padma Shri awardee Bob Blackman in Jaipur said that the time has come for India’s role and influence to be further strengthened at the United Nations, reflecting the country’s growing global importance.

Blackman also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, stating that India’s global stature, respect, and self-esteem have significantly increased under his dynamic and decisive governance.

BJP Haryana in-charge and the party's former Rajasthan state president, Dr Satish Poonia, hosted a high tea at the Constitution Club in Jaipur in his honour. The event was attended by several prominent citizens and BJP leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Bob Blackman said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the world the message of peace and harmony through the philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family).

He described PM Modi as a visionary and dynamic leader under whose leadership India is becoming self-reliant across sectors and steadily progressing towards becoming a developed nation.

Blackman noted that during times of crisis, including the Covid-19 pandemic, India stood by other nations and extended assistance to countries in need. He added that India is strengthening trade and economic ties with both developing and developed nations, guided by a long-term and strategic foreign policy.

Speaking on Jammu and Kashmir, Bob Blackman stated that he had demanded the removal of Article 370 as early as 1992, even before Prime Minister Modi’s tenure. He recalled raising the issue internationally when Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee their homes, calling the displacement unjust and inhumane. He said the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits was not only a humanitarian crisis but also a consequence of terrorism and extremism. Blackman reiterated that he has consistently condemned terrorist incidents in Kashmir and stood in solidarity with the affected communities.

The British MP also condemned atrocities against Hindus and attacks on temples in Bangladesh, expressing concern over forced religious conversions.

He further stated that India’s economic position today is stronger than that of the United Kingdom in several respects.

Dr Satish Poonia said that Bob Blackman has consistently echoed India’s message of global welfare and peace in the British Parliament. He described Blackman as a strong voice supporting Prime Minister Modi’s pro-people policies, firm decision-making, and leadership on international platforms, playing an important role in strengthening India-UK relations.

During the event, Bob Blackman was welcomed and felicitated by Dr Satish Poonia, MP Rao Rajendra Singh, Overseas Friends of BJP (London) President Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat, MLA Kailash Verma, BJP Rajasthan Mahila Morcha State President Rakhi Rathore, former Mayor Pankaj Joshi, former BJP Yuva Morcha state president Himanshu Sharma, and other leaders.

The guests, meanwhile, were left surprised when Bob greeted them, saying Namaste and Vande Mataram. He hoped high of growing relations with india under FTA. Praising India's growth story under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, he said, "India's future is bright, and India's bonding with other countries in the world is cementing".

