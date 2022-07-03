Tina Dabi's ex-husband IAS officer Athar Amir Khan gets engaged

IAS officer Tina Dabi's former husband Athar Amir Khan who is presently posted in Srinagar as the municipal commissioner has got engaged to Dr Mehreen Qazi, the IAS officer announced on Instagram, posting his photo with Mehreen. This comes months after Tina Dabi married IAS officer Dr Pradeep Gawande in April this year, in a private ceremony in Jaipur where both of them are posted..

He announced the good news through a social media post with Mehreen-- which happened to be picture along with the hashtag #engagement. Not only this but even his fiance shared a photo with him with a sweet caption.Coming back to Amir and Tina, they two were toppers who met in Mussorie during their training. After their training got over, they got married on April 7, 2018. Their inter-religious wedding grabbed a lot of limelight and was attended by a number of political leaders.

