Tirupati Laddu Row: Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Performs Purification Ritual at Vijayawada (Watch Video)

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has commenced an 11-day ‘Praschit Deeksha’ (penance) with a purification ritual at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Vijayawada. This initiative comes in the wake of controversy surrounding the alleged adulteration of animal fat in the Tirupati laddu (Prasad).

Watch:

VIDEO | Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) performs a purification ritual at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Vijayawada. He has begun his 11-day ‘Praschit Deeksha’ (penance) amid controversy over the alleged adulteration of animal fat in the… pic.twitter.com/wKgaMa3GDP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 24, 2024

Also Read| Tirupati Laddu Row: Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Begins 11-Day 'Prayaschitta Diksha' at Guntur Temple (Watch Video).

On Monday, the Sri Venkateswara Swami temple in the Tirumala hills of Tirupati conducted a “ritualistic sanitation” following allegations of sacrilegious practices, including the mixing of animal fats in the preparation of Laddus.

On September 19, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the ghee used in the preparation of Tirupati laddu ‘prasadam,’ offered at the temple, contained animal fat during the tenure of the previous YSRCP government.

On Sunday, the Andhra Pradesh government announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged use of animal fat in the preparation of Tirupati laddus.

