Tirupati Laddu Controversy: All You Need to Know About 'Beef Tallow'

A major controversy has erupted in Andhra Pradesh as the ruling Telugu Desam Party alleged that "beef tallow," "lard," and fish oil were present in the ghee used for making laddus at the Tirupati temple. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous YSRCP government, led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, of using "animal fat" instead of ghee in the preparation of the temple sweets.

During a press conference, TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy presented a purported lab report that allegedly confirmed the presence of "beef tallow" in ghee samples provided by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to support the party's claims.

What is Beef Tallow?

The controversy centers on the alleged use of beef tallow, a substance derived from rendered fat extracted from cuts of beef, such as rump roast, ribs, and steaks. Tallow can also be created by heating and melting fat skimmed from meat, transforming it into a liquid that solidifies into a flexible, butter-like consistency when cooled to room temperature.

