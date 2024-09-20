Tirupati Prasadam Controversy: YSRCP Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses Andhra CM Naidu of Twisting Facts

Amid the Tirupati Laddu Prasadam controversy, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said that he will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and claimed that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has twisted the facts. "Ultimately, at the end of the day, I myself am writing a letter to the Prime Minister. I am also writing a letter to the Chief Justice of India. I am explaining to them as to how Chandrababu Naidu twisted the facts and why action should be taken against him for having done so," the YSRCP chief told reporters.

TDP MP Sribharat Mathukumilli said that the reports categorically said that a particular fat based on its S value is not within the stipulated range and is not milk fat, it is not ghee.

"We received the lab reports of ghee used in making Tirupati Laddus. Both reports categorically said that a particular fat based on its S value is not within the stipulated range and is not milk fat, it is not ghee. It is a mix of vegetable oils, and shockingly, beef fat and pig fat. This has shaken devotees and all followers of Hinduism across the country. It is unfortunate that such kind of governance was plaguing not just the state but also the holy site of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam... The hurt it has caused cannot be resolved so easily. People across the country are grieving... A similar case has come forward in the Simhachalam Temple also," the TDP leader said.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Nadda on Friday said he had spoken to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and sought a report on the Tirupati laddu issue. He added that the matter would be examined by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and suitable action taken. Addressing a press briefing on the Modi government's 100-day achievement, JP Nadda, when asked about adulteration in Thirupati Prasadam, said, "I have spoken to Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu after getting information about this and took details from him. I have asked him to share the available report so that I can examine it. I will also speak to the state regulators and investigate this. Suitable action will be taken as per the food safety standards. As of now, I have asked for the report, and we will examine it."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had claimed that animal fat was used for making Tirupati laddus during the previous government, triggering a massive political row with the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) accusing Naidu of indulging in "heinous allegations" for political gains and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) circulating a lab report to back the claim. Earlier on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh shared a video clip in which Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was seen saying that previously animal fat was used in consecrated sweets--'Tirupati Prasadam' instead of 'Ghee' at Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

In a post on X, Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh said that he was shocked by the findings and added, "The Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirumala is our most sacred temple. I am shocked to learn that the YS Jagan administration used animal fat instead of ghee in the Tirupati Prasadam." Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple is a Hindu temple situated in Tirumala hills at Tirupati in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh.