Tirupati Stampede: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to Visit Tirumala to Meet Injured Today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit Tirumala on Thursday morning to meet those injured in the recent stampede at the Tirupati temple premises. A press release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on January 8 stated, "Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will visit Tirupati tomorrow morning to meet the injured."

At least four people were killed in a stampede that broke out at the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday evening, according to officials. The incident took place near Vishnu Niwasam, close to the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter, during the distribution of 'darshan' tokens.

The death of several devotees in a stampede near Vishnu Niwasam in Tirupati for tokens to visit Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara has shocked me. This tragic incident, which took place at a time when devotees had gathered in large numbers for tokens, deeply disturbed me. In the wake of information that the condition of some of them is critical, I have directed higher officials to go to the spot and take relief measures to provide better medical treatment to the injured and save their lives. I am talking to the district and TTD officials from time to time and am taking stock of the situation, said CM Chandrababu Naidu in a post X.