Tirupati Stampede: Rahul Gandhi Condoles Devotees Deaths, Urges Congress Leaders to Assist

The tragic stampede in Tirupati is deeply saddening. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Wishing a swift recovery to all those injured. I urge Congress leaders and workers to provide all possible assistance during this difficult time, Rahu Gandhi said in a post X.

At least six devotees lost their lives, and dozens were injured in a stampede on Wednesday evening as crowds scrambled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills, officials confirmed. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu stated that one of the victims has been identified.