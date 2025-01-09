Tirupati stampede: CM Naidu visits spot, meets injured, announces action against officials

Tirupati, Jan 9 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday ordered the suspension of two officials and the transfer of three other officials in connection with the stampede in Tirupati during the distribution of darshan tickets for Tirumala temple, leaving six devotees dead

Naidu said that a judicial inquiry will be ordered into the stampede that occurred at two paces on Wednesday night as hundreds of people jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple.

After a visit to the site of the stampede, calling on the injured at SVIMS Hospital, and a review meeting with TTD officials, the Chief Minister announced the suspension and transfer of officials at a news conference.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramana Kumar and Goshala director Harnath Reddy have been suspended for dereliction of duty.

The Chief Minister also announced the transfer of Superintendent of Police Subbaraidu, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Joint Executive Officer Gautami, and Chief Security Officer Sridhar.

He said the families of the deceased would be paid Rs 25 lakh compensation each through TTD. A member of the family of each deceased will be provided a contract job.

The Chief Minister announced that two women who were critically injured will be given Rs 5 lakh each.

He said 33 other injured will be paid Rs.2 lakh each.

Naidu said despite being injured, the devotees want to have darshan. The TTD will arrange a darshan for them on Friday.

He said he was pained on learning about the stampede.

"As a devotee, I feel that such incidents should not happen in Tirupati. I met the victims at the hospital. We take the responsibility of protecting the sanctity of Tirumala," he said.

The Chief Minister also stated that there should be no politics in this matter. He called for serving the sacred temple by rising above politics.

Naidu said devotees told him that they could wait in queues for 36 hours for darshan on Tirumala Hills but it was very difficult to spend the same time in waiting at Tirupati. The Chief Minister also claimed that issuing tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam in Tirupati was a new practice. He also noted that Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam was extended to 10 days in a departure from the tradition.

