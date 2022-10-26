Tirupati temple opened for devotees after solar eclipse

The doors of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams temple were opened after the solar eclipse ended on Tuesday.

In view of the partial solar eclipse, the doors of the temples were closed on Tuesday.

Offerings were presented after the temple was opened at 7:30 pm. Devotees were later allowed to visit from 8.30 pm. TTD Vaikuntam started allowing devotees to enter Q Complex from 8 pm.

The Sutak period started at 4:20 am in the morning and due to this, the temples were closed. It is believed that in such a situation, the ritualistic programs of worship are stopped.

This time, countries worldwide witnessed a partial solar eclipse, a day after the festival of Diwali. The eclipse began before sunset in the late afternoon and was visible from most areas.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the earth, obstructing the sun's light from reaching the earth. As a result, the moon casts a shadow on the earth, resulting in a solar eclipse.

Even for a short time, viewing the eclipsed sun with the naked eye is not recommended. Even if the moon hides the majority of the sun, it will still cause lifelong eye damage and blindness.

During the maximum eclipse, the Moon will hide the Sun to a degree of around 40 to 50 percent in the country's northwestern areas. The percentage coverage will be lower than the statistics indicated above in other parts of the country.

At the time of the maximum eclipse, the Moon will cover around 44 percent of the Sun in Delhi and 24 percent in Mumbai. From dawn to sunset, the eclipse will last 1 hour 13 minutes in Delhi and 1 hour 19 minutes in Mumbai. The eclipse will last 31 minutes and 12 minutes in Chennai and Kolkata, respectively.

( With inputs from ANI )

