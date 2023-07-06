Tis Hazari firing case: Delhi court sends 3 lawyers to 4-day police remand

New Delhi, July 6 Delhi Police on Thursday produced before before the court the three lawyers arrested in connection with the firing incident in the premises of Tis Hazari Courts, which took place on Wednesday.

The court sent the three accused -- Aman Singh, Ravi Gupta and Sachin Sangwan -- to four-day police remand.

Two groups of lawyers had clashed and opened fire at the Tis Hazari Courts premises on Wednesday.

Videos of the incident have been doing the rounds on social media, showing a man in white shirt and black pant firing in the air, accompanied by others hurling stones and wooden planks.The involved parties, predominantly in lawyer's attire, could be seen brandishing sticks and engaging in verbal confrontations.

Another video shows bullet casings scattered at the location where the gunshots were fired.

As per the police, the fight broke out between the bar association’s secretary Atul Sharma and senior vice-president Manish Sharma over some personal enmity.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Sagar Singh Kalsi, said that after the firing incident, a night-long operation was carried out by the team of Subzi Mandi police station supported by the operation cell of North district to nab the accused.

"The teams followed available inputs and took technical assistance and carried out search operations in Bhalswa, Swaroop Nagar, Haiderpur, Shalimar Bagh and Vikaspuri areas and succeeded in apprehending Aman Singh, Sachin Sangwan and Ravi Gupta," said the DCP.

"They belong to a rival group of bar association office-bearers. Three country made fire-arms, four live cartridges and two cars have been seized from their possession," the DCP said.

The official said that the other advocates found indulging in rioting at Tis Hazari Courts have also been identified and different teams are working to arrest them.

Meanwhile, in a swift suo moto action, the Bar Council of Delhi on Wednesday suspended the enrollment of Sharma, hours after the video of firing went viral.

In its letter, the bar council, an autonomous regulatory body, said that Sharma was clearly identifiable in the video and “identification of the other advocates involved is being carried out for taking appropriate action”.

The council has asked Sharma to submit a written explanation and appear before it on July 7, failing which ex-parte action will be initiated against him.

