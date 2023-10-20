Tis Hazari firing incident: Delhi court grants interim bail to accused on medical grounds

New Delhi, Oct 20 A Delhi court on Friday allowed interim bail for a period of two months to an accused individual who was arrested in connection with the firing incident at the Tis Hazari district court premises.

Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Singh Rajawat presided over the interim bail plea of the accused, Sandeep Sharma.

The court took into consideration a report from the jail superintendent regarding the accused medical condition, which indicated that Sharma was suffering from various ailments, including spine problems, urinary tract infection, and elevated levels of sugar and potassium.

According to the report, Sharma was taken to a government hospital, which had recommended physiotherapy, neurology consultation, blood sugar control, and the use of a lumbo sacral belt, along with a follow-up after two weeks to plan for surgery.

Considering that the accused had been in judicial custody for over three months and had a substantial number of ailments, including a recommended spine surgery, the court was satisfied that interim bail was warranted based on medical grounds.

The judge granted interim bail for a period of 60 days, lasting until December 20.

The court said that the grant of interim bail would not hinder the trial process.

To secure the interim bail, the court required Sharma to furnish a bail bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of a similar amount.

Moreover, the court imposed various bail conditions, including the requirement for the accused to regularly inform the investigating officer of his whereabouts by phone every third day, refrain from tampering with evidence, avoid contacting, threatening, or influencing witnesses, and attend all court hearings.

On July 5, two groups of lawyers clashed and opened fire at the Tis Hazari Courts.

The videos of the incident went viral on social media showing a man in white shirt and black pants firing in air, accompanied by others hurling stones and wooden planks.

The involved parties, predominantly in lawyers' attire, could be seen brandishing sticks and engaging in verbal confrontation.

