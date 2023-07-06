Tis Hazari Firing: Police recover three country-made firearms from accused

New Delhi [India], July 6 : Police recovered firearms used in the firing incident at the Tis Hazari court from the accused advocates Aman Singh, Sachin Sangwan and Ravi Gupta.

They belong to the rival group of bar association office bearers. From their possession, three country-made firearms, four live cartridges and two cars have been seized.

The incident of firing by some lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on Wednesday caused tension on the court premises and posed a huge challenge to maintaining law and order.

Several teams of the North District police were constituted and the videos of the incident were analysed. A night-long operation was carried out by the team of Subzi Mandi police station supported by Operations Cell, North, Kashmere Gate Police Station.

The teams followed available inputs and took technical assistance and carried out search operations in the areas of Bhalswa, Swaroop Nagar, Haiderpur, Shalimar Bagh and Vikaspuri, and succeeded in apprehending Advocate Aman Singh, Sachin Sangwan and Ravi Gupta.

The other advocates found indulged in the firing incident at Tis Hazari court have also been identified and different teams are working to arrest them.

The three arrested accused were produced in Court and were sent to a four-day police custody by the Court.

After their arrest, the accused Sachin Sangwan, Aman Singh and Ravi Gupta were produced before the court amid heavy security. A heavy police force was deployed in view of the possibility of clashes between the groups of lawyers.

Metropolitan magistrate Chatinder Singh of Tis Hazari Court granted four days of police custody of all three accused persons after hearing the submission of Delhi police.

The accused are to be produced before the court on July 10.

The Investigation officer (IO) moved an application seeking four days of police remand. Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) Vishal Gupta appeared for Delhi Police.

However, it has been directed to investigating agency that no accused be subjected to any torture during police custody.

A case has been registered under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (Rioting with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act in the matter.

According to sources, another accused was detained and questioned. He was released after questioning. Delhi police are likely to arrest more persons in this case.

