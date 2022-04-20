TJEE 2022 admit card to be released today, check how to download
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 20, 2022 02:57 PM2022-04-20T14:57:06+5:302022-04-20T14:57:24+5:30
The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) is going to release admit cards for the students who are ...
The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) is going to release admit cards for the students who are appearing in the exam today. Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can get their admit cards on the official website tbjee.nic.in.
Know how to download the admit card
- Go to the official website tbjee.nic.in.
- Click on the link that reads "Download Admit Card for TJEE 2022."
- After this, you will see the login site on your screen.
- Enter your user name and id password to log in.
- After login, you will see the admit card on the screen.
- Download the admit card.