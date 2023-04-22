TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee to embark on two-month 'Jono Sanjog Yatra' from April 25

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 22 : National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will embark upon a two-month 'Jono Sanjog Yatra' starting from April 25.

"Determinedly, we shall strive to strengthen our connection with the people and ensure grassroots development," added the post.

The post also mentioned that Banerjee will interact with the masses and will bring grassroots party members together.

The post also gave the details of the activities to be held in the campaign.

Detailing the campaign, the post said, "Over the course of a day, the campaign will consist of a series of activities, including a bus yatra through a curated cluster of Panchayats, three to four block level meetings, district level TMC party Adhivesan to conduct a referendum and community dinner and night stay at the Adhivesan camp."

