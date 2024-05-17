TMC Lodges Complaint With EC Against Abhijit Gangopadhyay for His ‘Sexist’ Remarks Against CM Mamata Banerjee

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 17, 2024 12:35 PM2024-05-17T12:35:12+5:302024-05-17T12:36:29+5:30

On Friday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission accusing Abhijit Gangopadhyay, the BJP ...

TMC Lodges Complaint With EC Against Abhijit Gangopadhyay for His ‘Sexist’ Remarks Against CM Mamata Banerjee | TMC Lodges Complaint With EC Against Abhijit Gangopadhyay for His ‘Sexist’ Remarks Against CM Mamata Banerjee

TMC Lodges Complaint With EC Against Abhijit Gangopadhyay for His ‘Sexist’ Remarks Against CM Mamata Banerjee

On Friday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission accusing Abhijit Gangopadhyay, the BJP candidate for the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency, of making purportedly 'sexist' comments aimed at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a public rally.

A senior leader of the TMC also mentioned that the party plans to pursue legal action in response to the incident. Shashi Panja, a TMC leader and minister in West Bengal, expressed to reporters that Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a former judge of the Calcutta High Court and current BJP candidate, had violated standards of decency by directing 'sexist' comments towards Banerjee.

In a purported video which surfaced on Thursday Gangopadhyay was heard wondering about "the amount at which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is getting sold," triggering a row with the TMC labelling it as BJP's guarantee of disrespecting women, while the saffron party raised doubts about the clip's authenticity.

Panja questioned Gangopadhyay's conduct, highlighting his background as a candidate and a former judge, implying that he should have a deeper understanding of legal matters. She expressed disbelief that someone in his position would use such language. Panja reiterated the actions taken by the TMC, stating that they have lodged a complaint with the Election Commission and will pursue legal action as well.
 

Open in app
Tags :Trinamool CongressAbhijit gangopadhyayMamata BanerjeeElection Commission