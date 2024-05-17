TMC Lodges Complaint With EC Against Abhijit Gangopadhyay for His ‘Sexist’ Remarks Against CM Mamata Banerjee

On Friday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission accusing Abhijit Gangopadhyay, the BJP candidate for the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency, of making purportedly 'sexist' comments aimed at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a public rally.

A senior leader of the TMC also mentioned that the party plans to pursue legal action in response to the incident. Shashi Panja, a TMC leader and minister in West Bengal, expressed to reporters that Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a former judge of the Calcutta High Court and current BJP candidate, had violated standards of decency by directing 'sexist' comments towards Banerjee.

In a purported video which surfaced on Thursday Gangopadhyay was heard wondering about "the amount at which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is getting sold," triggering a row with the TMC labelling it as BJP's guarantee of disrespecting women, while the saffron party raised doubts about the clip's authenticity.

Panja questioned Gangopadhyay's conduct, highlighting his background as a candidate and a former judge, implying that he should have a deeper understanding of legal matters. She expressed disbelief that someone in his position would use such language. Panja reiterated the actions taken by the TMC, stating that they have lodged a complaint with the Election Commission and will pursue legal action as well.

