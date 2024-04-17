TMC Manifesto Release:Mamata Banerjee's The Trinamool Congress Shares Party Vision, Pledges to Revoke CAA

The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with a promise of welfare schemes including ration at doorstep, 10 free cooking cylinders for BPL families. The ruling party has also promised to repeal Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and stop National Register of Citizens (NRC). The promises will be fulfilled once the Trinamool forms the government in the Centre as part of the INDIA alliance, Trinamool leaders said asserting Trinamool's support to the Congress-led alliance in the Centre though there has been no alliance in the state.

"We are delighted to present our Manifesto for the Lok Sabha Elections, 2024! With Didir Shopoth, we pledge to uplift every Indian with guaranteed employment, universal housing, free LPG cylinders, assured MSP for farmers, scholarships for SC, ST, OBC students and much more," TMC said in a social media post.In its manifesto, the fourth largest political party in India is promising welfare schemes including ration at doorstep, 10 free cooking cylinders for BPL families. Additionally, the party has pledged to provide dignified housing to every poor family across the country. TMC released the manifesto in five languages including the Santal language 'Oi Chiki', and Nepalese.

Mamata Banerjee outlined the main guarantees, saying, "we pledge to uplift every Indian with guaranteed employment, universal housing, free LPG cylinders, assured MSP for farmers, scholarships for SC, ST, OBC students and much more.""Together, let's overthrow the BJP Zamindars and pave the way for a dignified life for all," she added.The Lok Sabha Election 2024 in West Bengal is scheduled to commence on April 19 and will be conducted in seven phases until June 1. The state offers 42 seats to the Lok Sabha, and the result of the election is expected to be announced on June 4.