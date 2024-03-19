TMC MP Derek O'Brien Wants Supreme Court to Monitor Lok Sabha Election 2024

A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) removed the West Bengal DGP, the Trinamool Congress MP on Tuesday, March 19, wanted the Supreme Court of India to monitor the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

O'Brien accused the ECI of turning into the BJP office. Rajya Sabha MP took to X (Formerly known as Twitter) to target the Election Commission after order to remove Home Secretaries in six states and West Bengal DGP.

BJP's filthy tricks destroying institutions like ECI. Are BJP so nervous to face people that they are turning ECI into a party office to target Oppn? ECI or HMV? Transferring officers of elected State govts! For free & fair elections

WE WANT SUPREME COURT MONITORED ELECTION 2024 — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) March 19, 2024

"BJP's filthy tricks destroying institutions like ECI. Are BJP so nervous to face people that they are turning ECI into a party office to target Oppn? ECI or HMV? Transferring officers of elected State govts! For free & fair elections. WE WANT SUPREME COURT MONITORED ELECTION 2024," said TMC MP in a X post.

IPS officer Vivek Sahay has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) for West Bengal following the removal of Rajeev Kumar, the previous DGP, as reported by ANI. In addition to the changes in West Bengal, the EC also removed home secretaries from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.