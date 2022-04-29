TMC MP Dola Sen slams BJP for 'divisive politics' over Siliguri MLA's statehood demand for North Bengal

All India Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen on Friday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after its Siliguri MLA Sankar Ghosh demanded separate statehood for North Bengal and said that BJP believes in "divisive politics" and TMC believes unity in diversity.

Earlier on Friday, citing the state government's order for an early summer vacation in schools due to the ongoing heatwave, BJP MLA from Siliguri, Sankar Ghosh, on Thursday demanded a separate statehood, saying that there is no need to shut schools in north Bengal as the region is experiencing "pleasant weather".

"The schools were shut due to COVID-19 for a very long time. Now the schools have finally begun. Now, if there is a heatwave condition in south Bengal, then why should the people in north Bengal suffer where the weather is moderately pleasant. This is the reason for people's demand for a separate state of North Bengal," Ghosh told mediapersons.

Speaking tofurther, Dola Sen said, "You know that BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh is not the first person of BJP, previously, MP John Barla had taken the issue of dividing North Bengal and South Bengal and separate Darjeeling and Gorkhaland, but the people of Bengal gave a verdict on it. Now this time Mamta didi got 215 seats in Assembly election results."

( With inputs from ANI )

