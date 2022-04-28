TMC MP Mahua Moitra slams Decathlon for 'violating privacy and consumer laws'

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has lodged a complaint against the sports brand Decathlon on Twitter. Mahua had gone to the showroom at Ansal Plaza in Delhi NCR to buy trousers for her father. She shared her experience of shopping there on Twitter and also objected to the attitude of the sports brand. Mahua Moitra had bought trousers for her father. She was asked at the billing counter for phone numbers and email id. An angry Mahua then refused to give her contact number and email id and tweeted from the store. In it, she said Decathlon violates privacy and consumer laws.

Mahua tweeted, "Want to buy my dad trousers for ₹1499 in CASH at @Decathlon_India Ansal Plaza & manager insists I need to put in my mobile number & email ID to purchase. Sorry @Decathlon_India you are violating privacy laws & consumer laws by insisting on this. Am at store currently."

Soon after, Mahua's post went viral. Mahua later said that the manager put his mobile number in the column and gave her trousers. After this, Mahua also appreciated the concerned manager. However, at the same time, Decathlon should reconfigure it's system, she said.