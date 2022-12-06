TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale arrested by Gujarat Police on Morbi bridge tweet

The Gujarat police have arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) national spokesperson Saket Gokhale from the Jaipur Airport in Rajasthan on Monday, according to his party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien.Derek O’ Brien claimed that Gokhale was held for a “cooked-up” case filed with the Ahmedabad cyber cell over Gokhale’s tweets on the Morbi bridge collapse.“Mr. Gokhale took a flight at 9 pm from New Delhi to Jaipur on Monday.

When he landed, the Gujarat Police was at the airport in Rajasthan waiting for him and picked him up. At 2 am on Tuesday, Gokhale called his mother and told her that the police were taking him to Ahmedabad and he would reach that city by noon, “ Mr. O’Brien claimed."The police let him make that two-minute phone call and then confiscated his phone and all his belongings," the TMC leader said on Twitter."The cooked up case is filed with the Ahmedabad cyber cell about Saket’s tweet on the Morbi bridge collapse. All this cannot silence the All India Trinamool Congress and the Opposition. BJP taking political vendetta to another level," he alleged.However, Jaipur airport police station SHO Digpal Singh told news agency PTI that he had no such information. “I have no information. Nobody informed us,” he said.At least 135 people died after a British-era bridge in Gujarat's Morbi collapsed in October. Around 500 people, including women and children, were on the suspension bridge when the cables supporting it snapped, sending people crashing into the river below. The bridge could take the weight of only about 125 people.Many were performing Chhath puja rituals on the 150-year-old bridge located 300 km from Vadodara.

