TMC's Abhishek Banerjee offers prayers at Shri Rudreshwar Temple in Goa's Sanquelim

Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday visited Shri Rudreshwar Temple in Goa's Sanquelim and offered prayers "for the peace and welfare of the people of the state".

"National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc offered prayers for all Goans at the historic Shri Rudreshwar temple in Sanquelim. He prayed for the progress and prosperity of Goa and as we step into the new year, we are certain that Goa will see a New Dawn rise!," tweeted the official account of TMC.

In a video message attached to the tweet, Banerjee said that he prayed for the prosperity of the Goans.

"I got the opportunity to visit Shri Rudreshwar Temple. We prayed for the peace and welfare of the people of Goa. We pray for the coming year to be good for all and full of happiness and prosperity," he said.

Meanwhile, Goa is slated to go to the Assembly polls next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

