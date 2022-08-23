TN: 6 killed as minibus-van collide on Salem-Chennai NH

Chennai, Aug 23 Six people were killed and five others grievously injured after a mini omnibus collided head-on with a van on the Salem-Chennai national highway on Tuesday morning.

Of the five injured, the condition of one is stated to be critical.

Police said that Rajesh (29) from Komarapalayam in Namakkal district had come to Leigh Bazar in Attur on Monday to attend a funeral. Early Tuesday, he, along with his ten relatives and friends, was headed towards a tea shop on the Salem-Chennai national highway. When they reached a flyover, an omnibus collided with their van.

All the 11 people in the van suffered grievous injuries, while six died on the spot.

Rajesh, who was driving the vehicle, A. Ramya(25), S.Saranya(23), S.Suganya(27), M. Santhiya( 23), and S. Dhanshika (11) of Mullaivadi near Attur lost their lives in the incident.

P. Periannan(38), H. Bhuvaneshwari (17), S. Krishnaveni (45), S. Udhayakumar( 17), and M. Sudha (35) are undergoing treatment at Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. The condition of Periannan is said to be critical.

A case has been registered and the police are probing whether the driver of the Omnibus was under the influence of alcohol.

