TN: 'Aadi Perukku' festival tomorrow; Sub-Registrar offices to remain shut despite surge in registration demand

Chennai, Aug 2 (IANS ) Despite the auspiciousness of Aadi Perukku, a festival widely considered ideal for initiating new ventures and registering properties, sub-registrar offices across Tamil Nadu will remain closed on Sunday, August 3, as the festival coincides with a weekly holiday.

Aadi Perukku, also known as ‘Pathinettam Perukku’, is observed on the 18th day of the Tamil month of Aadi.

The festival is deeply rooted in Tamil culture and is associated with prosperity, fertility, and the life-giving force of water, especially the Cauvery river.

Traditionally celebrated along riverbanks, families offer prayers and thanksgiving to water bodies, seeking abundance and blessings.

It is considered one of the most auspicious days to begin new endeavours such as marriages, housewarming ceremonies, and property transactions.

While the Tamil month of Aadi is generally viewed with caution—many avoid initiating new activities during this period—Aadi Perukku stands as an exception.

The day sees a surge in property registrations across Tamil Nadu, particularly in urban centres like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai, where registration numbers typically multiply several times compared to regular days.

Given this trend, the Registration Department had initially planned to operate sub-registrar offices on August 3, even though it falls on a Sunday, to accommodate the anticipated increase in property registration.

However, following protests by the department staff over working on a designated weekly off, the state government reversed the earlier decision.

Sources in the department confirmed that after representations from employee unions, the administration decided to declare a holiday on Aadi Perukku, in line with standard Sunday closures.

As a result, no property registrations will take place on the day, disappointing many prospective buyers and sellers who had scheduled their transactions to coincide with the festival for its perceived spiritual and financial significance.

Real estate professionals noted that the closure may result in a shift of registrations to the coming Monday.

Meanwhile, some citizens have expressed dissatisfaction over the missed opportunity to complete property deals on what they consider an auspicious occasion.

The state government’s decision underscores the challenge of balancing administrative convenience with cultural sentiments, especially on significant festival days like Aadi Perukku.

