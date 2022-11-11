TN arms seizure: NIA chargesheets 3 to create LTTE like outfit

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet in connection with the seizure of arms and ammunition in the Omalur area in Tamil Nadu's Salem district against three persons who conspired and associated themselves with Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a proscribed outfit, and created an organisation called "World Tamil Justice Court" (WTJC).

The case is related to the recovery of two country-made pistols, ammunition and gunpowder from the two accused during vehicle checking near the Puliyampatti division.

The two accused were inspired by LTTE, and wanted to create an organization similar to the LTTE with the aim to wage an armed struggle against the government, the NIA said in a statement.

The case was registered at Omalur Police Station of Salem district on May 19 and the NIA later re-registered the case.

Those named in the charge sheet are Naveen alias Naveen Chakaravarthy M, Sanjay Prakash J and A Kabilar alias Kabilan.NIA investigations have established that the three accused persons had conspired and associated themselves with LTTE and created an organisation called "World Tamil Justice Court" (WTJC).

"The accused had made plans to attack people who work in quarries, crushers and TASMAC liquor shops by using illegal firearms, lethal weapons and explosive substances and also cause destruction to property," said the anti-terror agency.

Investigations have also revealed that the accused had chosen to strike on May 18 this year, which marks the Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day, observed by Sri Lankan Tamil people and supporters of LTTE to pay homage to those who died in the Sri Lankan Civil War, said the NIA.

"The accused believed that these terrorist acts would spread terror among the people and send a strong message to the general public and government that an LTTE type organization had been successfully revived and resurrected in Tamil Nadu."

( With inputs from ANI )

